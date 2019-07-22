Discussion
Finn Murphy
Monaru is a genuinely useful product for staying closer to the people you care about the most. If you’re busy and can be a bit of a potato when it comes to keeping in touch with friends and family then Monaru is 10/10 would recommend to a friend.
@finn_murphy Thanks Finn, great to have you on board 😁
Congrats for the launch team! 🚀
@joparisot Thanks Jonathan !
I've been using Monaru for a while now and I've been extremely impressed. The recommendations, suggestions, and nudges are creative and deftly personalized. The service and app takes on a lot of the logistics and research, and lets me spend more time on the heart of the matter - being thoughtful and connecting with my close friends and family.
@rajiv_ayyangar thanks so much Rajiv! Delighted to hear you're enjoying the product so far. Hope to keep improving the experience :)
@patrick_finlay Thanks for making it! Magic Monaru moment of the week was a suggestion to see the Flower Piano exhibit in the Botanical Gardens with my brother (a classical pianist). ⚡️💐🎹
Hey Product Hunt 👋 I’m Romy, co-founder of Monaru. Monaru is a virtual assistant that helps you stay close and connected with your family and friends. We want to help people be intentional with their relationships. After a 15 minute on-boarding chat, we create a tailored set of suggestions and reminders to help you delight the people you care about. We might suggest a new place for you to take your spouse for date night, or we might remind you that you haven't called your brother in over a month. Being thoughtful is something people generally see as a personality trait. We don’t agree, we think it is a skill. Some people are naturally very good at this, and some people aren’t (my co-founder Patrick never replies to my texts 😢) Our hunch is that there are more people out there, like Patrick, who really care about their relationships but need a little help to bring focus to them and to make sure the important things are remembered. We want Monaru to be your new Superpower 🦸♂️, a tool that gets rid of the anxiety around remembering or planning and lets you focus on the important part: connecting. Please try us out, we would love to have you on board and make the people close to you happy 😊 Romy
Monaru is an awesome product! It makes sure I keep up to date with friends and family at home, and nudges me to remember important upcoming dates such as birthdays and anniversaries.
@sean_bolton1 Thanks Sean! Great to hear that our first user still likes Monaru 🥳 Your feedback has been super helpful since you signed up 🙌