Monarch Trips lets you easily organize places into day plans, see routes and travel times, and collaborate with friends to plan your next great vacation.
Matt FeldmanMaker@mattfeldman7
Hi PH! I'm Matt, one of the creators of Monarch Trips. A friend and I first came up with the idea after we struggled to find a good app to plan our trip to Seattle. Most of the products we found were heavily bookings focused. Google Trips seemed like the solution but we found it to be incredibly inflexible. We designed Monarch Trips to be intuitive and flexible from the ground up. You can: 1. Easily organize places into day plans. The routes between the places and travel times will be displayed on the map. 2. Collaborate with friends to add locations and edit day plans. Collaboration works through iCloud Sharing. 3. See suggested day plans and top sights for select cities around the world. We are working to continually add more city guides. 4. Sync your data across all your iOS devices through iCloud. We're really proud of what we built and have found it useful on our own trips. We would to know what you guys think!
