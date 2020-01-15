Discussion
Jessica G. Mendoza
Maker
Hello Hunters - We are a new service that helps maintain your accounts up to date with your latest address wherever you go. Currently available in the United Kingdom. With the Monadd Gmail sign up you receive personalised results on which services to notify or cancel. We welcome feedback and questions :)
Looks good! What's on the roadmap next? Do you have a monetisation model in mind? I'm assuming it's free at the moment as I didn't see any mention of pricing. I'm sorry this isn't directly related to the core of the product itself, but I have to ask – why is right-click being blocked on almost every page?! Haven't seen this on a website since the mid 2000s 😅 Easy to bypass, and more of an inconvenience than a security measure. Cmd-clicking on links to open them in a new tab also doesn't seem to be possible.
Nice idea! :D Having to update my address with every service provider every time I move is such a pain... would I have to log in to each service provider though?
