Mona for Mastodon
A Mastodon app packed with customization features
A Mastodon app packed with customization features. Optimized for VoiceOver. Optimized for Mac. Native design.
Launched in
Mac
Apple
Social Networking
by
Mona for Mastodon
About this launch
Mona for Mastodon by
Mona for Mastodon
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Mac
,
Apple
,
Social Networking
. Made by
Jonny
. Featured on May 1st, 2023.
Mona for Mastodon
is not rated yet. This is Mona for Mastodon's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
