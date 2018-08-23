Momentum 1.0
Clutter free innovation driven todo-organizer for max FOCUS
#3 Product of the DayToday
Clutter free & innovation driven todo-organizer for max FOCUS
📱💻 Progressive Web App (Cross-Plattform - No Appstore needed)
🌐 Offline mode
🔒 End-to-end-encryption
📚 Endless nesting of projects
⏩ Automated next steps
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
NikMaker@nikdeierlein · Co-Founder, Designer, momentum
We made it through that awkward app development state called BETA 😜. momentum 1.0 features: - Search aka FIND 🔎 - Multiple contexts 🤹♂️ - Deep navigation (drag and drop between views) 🚀 - 3 new payment options (subscribtion, ticket, free contributor) 💸 - Video tutorials 🎦 Disclaimer: momentum is like nothing else you’ve seen so far. Don’t try it if you are uncompftable with self improvement and beeing confronted with your lazy self. Early adopter mindset needed. ⭐⭐⭐ Additional month of free trial for our producthunt community. Contact us with the codeword EARLY ADOPTER. ⭐⭐⭐
Upvote Share·