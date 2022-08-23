Sign in
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Momento Market
Momento Market
Football's auction house.
Visit
Upvote 3
Exclusive early access
•
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Momento Market, a new app from Athletic Club Momento, is football’s auction house partnering with Europe’s top clubs and players to bring authentic, match-worn shirts (jerseys) and the stories that make them worth celebrating to fans worldwide.
Launched in
Soccer
,
Tech
by
Momento Market
About this launch
Momento Market
Football's auction house.
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Momento Market by
Momento Market
was hunted by
Alexis Ohanian
in
Soccer
,
Tech
. Made by
John Brennan
. Featured on August 24th, 2022.
Momento Market
is not rated yet. This is Momento Market's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#88
Report