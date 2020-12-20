discussion
Luca Rossi
MakerFull-Stack Developer
Hi Product Hunt! It's been a month since I stared working on Momento and I want to share with you a little piece of the platform! Since now you can visit the landing page and subscribe for the early access! What's the goal of Momento? We want to unify all your domains in one place, where you can manage, renew them and you can also buy new ones from all your registrars. Here is a little summary of what you can do: 🔔 Get notified: Add all your domains and keep notified when they're expiring. You can add all your domains from all your registrars 📈 Monitor your certificates: Don't monitor just your domain. Worried about SSL certificate expiration? No problem, keep notified when they're expiring too. ⏱ Renew you domains: Easily renew your domains without going into your registrar dashboard and keep everithing in one place. ➕ Don't monitor just your domain. Keep your DNS up to date in few clicks.
