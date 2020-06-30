Moment for macOS

Discussion
Allen Wang
Maker
Hi, PH Community We're the team from One Switch, now we're excited to announce our second macOS app Moment, a Menu Bar and Notification Center based countdown app to help you remember the most memorable days of your life. I was seeking for a native macOS countdown timer for a long time, to help me remember how long I have started work from home, and what's the progress of this year? But unfortunately, there has no such product existed yet on macOS platform, which I can take a peek at the menubar to check the progress of my special events. You can use your own photo to customize the event, make it special and personal, yeah, you can put your baby or pets photo in the menubar as a single menu item. Moment offers a 7-day free trial, we'll charge nothing after the trial ends, just download and give it a try. Thank you so much!
