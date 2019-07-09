Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Moment Drone Collection

Moment Drone Collection

Anamorphics, filters, and cases for your drone

Introducing Moment Air. Anamorphics, filters, and cases for drones Juicy flares, true black bars, and that wide screen look...you can now capture drone shots with a cinematic quality. Drone flying will never be the same.
Moment Air Brings an Anamorphic Lens to DJI Drones for Cinematic Flair | Digital TrendsMoment Air is the latest project from Moment, which includes an anamorphic lens for the DJI Mavic 2 Pro and the Mavic 2 Zoom. It also includes ND and CPL filters for the camera on the drones and the lens, as well as an ultrathin iPhone case that works with Moment's M-series mount.
Moment takes to the sky with an anamorphic lens, filters, and cases for drones | ZDNetMoment is known making advanced external lenses that take your smartphone photography to the next level. Last year I tested out the Moment anamorphic lens and continue to buy Moment photo cases when I pick up new phones. Today, Moment launched its latest Kickstarter campaign to bring the anamorphic experience to the air.
New heights for Moment, as mobile photo startup launches Kickstarter for drone lens and morehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CKgb6870niI Seattle-based Moment, makers of hardware, software and more designed to take mobile photography to new heights, is setting its sights even higher with the introduction of Moment Air - lenses, filters and cases for use with drones. The nearly 6-year-old...
Moment is making an anamorphic lens for DJI dronesMoment is expanding its line of add-on camera lenses beyond smartphones for the first time with a Kickstarter to launch an anamorphic lens for DJI drones. The lens clips on to DJI's Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom and works with each drone's existing camera.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Marc Barros
Marc Barros
MakerHiring
hey everyone, we're really excited about this new gear. we've been working on this project the last nine months, trying to make drones better for filmmakers and photographers. we started with the lens because anamoprhic, wide screen video on drones was either super expensive or faked. in making of the lens we realized that the filters on the market could be better. the carrying cases weren't practical to sticking your drone in your backpack. and none of the phone cases fixed. we wanted to fix all of that with moment air...an affordable anamorphic, lighter better drone filters, backpack friendly carrying cases, and a super thin iphone case to fit your controller. we put this project back on kickstarter for our 5th campaign. ks is where we started and we always take our biggest projects back to the community. i'm happy to answer questions about the gear or about building a consumer startup. we have hardware, software, and services. we've raised minimal capital and have grown with profits. thanks for the support! marc
Upvote (5)Share
Scott Wyden Kivowitz
Scott Wyden Kivowitz
I'd scoop this up if I had a drone HAHA. It's so well thought out and looks amazing. Well done Moment team!
Upvote (1)Share
Moritz Lampkemeyer
Moritz Lampkemeyer
👏THIS👏IS👏A👏MAZING👏
Upvote (1)Share
Moritz Lampkemeyer
Moritz Lampkemeyer
I use their lenses for taking photos and shooting videos and it's awesome! Looks like I've got to get a Mavic to use this stuff, too.
Upvote (1)Share
Kyle Kesterson
Kyle Kesterson
While of course the product and launch are as dialed as ever, my favorite part about what I saw was the very last line item on the page: "For 2019 and onward, we have committed to measure our schedule 1, 2, and 3 carbon emissions and then offset them by purchasing carbon offsets. We will continue to look for ways to reduce our footprint as well." Thanks for this @marcbarros! Hoping this further sets the precedent for other companies to take a stance and be actionable around. More important than ever.
Upvote (1)Share