Moleskine's latest smart notebook connects with your Dropbox account

Moleskine's latest collaboration is with Dropbox, for a smart notebook that uses a companion camera app to send journal pages to your connected Dropbox account. Just use the Moleskine Page Camera app (for iOS and Android) to take a photo of a page in the Moleskine+ Dropbox Smart Notebook, and the pages will show up as an image, vector, or text file in your Dropbox account.