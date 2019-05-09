Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Moleskine Dropbox Smart Not...

Moleskine Dropbox Smart Notebook

A new notebook from Moleskine that connects to Dropbox

Featured Embed
The Dropbox Smart Notebook allows you to lift handwritten notes and sketches from the page to your Dropbox account – adding a new depth and dimension to both individual and group projects.
Around the web
Moleskine's latest smart notebook connects with your Dropbox accountMoleskine's latest collaboration is with Dropbox, for a smart notebook that uses a companion camera app to send journal pages to your connected Dropbox account. Just use the Moleskine Page Camera app (for iOS and Android) to take a photo of a page in the Moleskine+ Dropbox Smart Notebook, and the pages will show up as an image, vector, or text file in your Dropbox account.
The Verge
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Makers
Peter Hobolt Jensen
Peter Hobolt Jensen
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Loved the original smart notebook with evernote back in college. This is a great addition to that line-up
Upvote ·