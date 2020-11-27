Log In
Molasses

Molasses is a suite of software tools that enables your team to deploy code more frequently. Molasses offers a set of feature flag and A/B testing tools that allows your teams to ship code more often with fewer incidents.
208 times more often. High performing teams deploy code 208 times more often than a low performing team. While actually having fewer bugs. More deployments?! Less bugs?! That number shocked me because I knew I could help those low performing teams get faster. Over the last few months, I've been building a new feature flagging platform called Molasses. Feature flags are a technique that allows you to turn on or off features without having to deploy new code, allowing you to release code more often. I'm excited for folks to try Molasses. If you are looking to give it a test run, let me know and I can help you get started right away.
