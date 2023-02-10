Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Mokker Instant
Ranked #2 for today
Mokker Instant
One-click AI-background replacement
Visit
Upvote 74
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Upload a photo of a product and replace the original background with one of hundreds of backgrounds. The AI understands the product and produces images with correct shadows, reflections and lighting. Just try it out for free!
Launched in
Photography
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Design
by
Mokker Instant
About this launch
Mokker Instant
Smart Background Replacement with AI
0
reviews
49
followers
Follow for updates
Mokker Instant by
Mokker Instant
was hunted by
Christoph Janz
in
Photography
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Design
. Made by
Nik Redl
,
Stéphane Monté
,
Mirko Vodegel
,
Stefan Lobnig
and
Alex Kempton
. Featured on February 10th, 2023.
Mokker Instant
is not rated yet. This is Mokker Instant's first launch.
Upvotes
74
Comments
14
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#84
Report