Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Mokker Instant
Ranked #2 for today

Mokker Instant

One-click AI-background replacement

Free Options
Upload a photo of a product and replace the original background with one of hundreds of backgrounds. The AI understands the product and produces images with correct shadows, reflections and lighting. Just try it out for free!
Launched in Photography, Artificial Intelligence, Design by
Mokker Instant
About this launch
Mokker InstantSmart Background Replacement with AI
0
reviews
49
followers
Mokker Instant by
Mokker Instant
was hunted by
Christoph Janz
in Photography, Artificial Intelligence, Design. Made by
Nik Redl
,
Stéphane Monté
,
Mirko Vodegel
,
Stefan Lobnig
and
Alex Kempton
. Featured on February 10th, 2023.
Mokker Instant
is not rated yet. This is Mokker Instant's first launch.
Upvotes
74
Vote chart
Comments
14
Vote chart
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#84