Mojipic.app
Mojipic.app
Express yourself with emoji. Tweet, text, wherever
Web App
Emoji
+ 1
When a couple emoji can't convey how you feel. Sharing now, wherever text is accepted.
🌦️ ☁️ ⬜ 🌈 🌈 🌈
⛅ ⬜ 🌈 🌈 🌈 🌈
☀️ 🌈 🌈 🌼 🦋 🌱
🌈 🌈 ☘️ 🌱 🌳 🌱
🌈 🐝 🌷 😷 🍸 🍸
Ryan Smith
Maker
Front-end developer and experimenter
Share this around! I'd love to get feedback and see how people use it. We could all vent a little emotion these days.
