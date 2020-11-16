Mojipic.app

When a couple emoji can't convey how you feel. Sharing now, wherever text is accepted.

🌦️ ☁️ ⬜ 🌈 🌈 🌈

⛅ ⬜ 🌈 🌈 🌈 🌈

☀️ 🌈 🌈 🌼 🦋 🌱

🌈 🌈 ☘️ 🌱 🌳 🌱

🌈 🐝 🌷 😷 🍸 🍸