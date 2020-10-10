discussion
Cam Crain
Maker
Hi PH! Two weeks ago I wanted to add a custom background behind my Memoji for my contact photo in Messages and had to do it manually in Figma. I realized people who don't have design experience or software might want to spice up their Memoji pics too, so I pitched Tim (my cofounder) and we started building! We love Memoji and it was super fun to work with them. Tim had to do some cool hacking to let you select, scale, and reposition Memoji stickers, since Apple hasn't published any tools for that sort of thing. Our personal favourite background is the "Cancelled" one. Now you can change your Memoji pic to reflect your situation next time you get cancelled by your gf!
