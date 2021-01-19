  1. Home
Moiva.io

A better way to evaluate and compare JS libraries

A simple visual comparison of JS libraries side by side.
All the metrics in one place - NPM downloads, Google Trends, Contributors, Releases, Commits, Bundle size, etc.
Easy to use, easy to compare.
The best tool to find the best alternative to a library.
React or Vue? Angular or Svelte? MomentJS alternatives? We've all been there. It's usually a daunting and time-consuming activity to find a better library for your project, to decide on a tech stack for your next project. I want to change that. That's why I created Moiva.io My goal was to present information in an easy and digestible way - one chart per metric. If possible and makes sense - show a trend. Check that out and let me know what you think. I have big plans for that project, I have lots of ideas. I want to create something really useful for developers. Your feedback is critical on that road. Thanks in advance!
