Moises for iOS & Android

Geraldo Ramos
Maker
Co-founder & CEO at Moises.ai
One year ago, I launched the web version of Moises.ai here on ProductHunt as a result of a weekend project, and since then, a lot has changed. Moises became a company and now has over 10 full-time contributors (myself included) and close to 1 million users from over 200 countries. Today, we announce our new iOS and Android apps, releasing numerous features requested by our web users this past year. Based on their feedback, we learned that separating vocals and instruments created an entirely new approach to creativity and music practice for producers, teachers, and students. With that in mind, we developed a set of new tools, such as real-time chords detection, pitch and tempo shifter, smart metronome (which follows and locks-in with music tempo), and more. As an amateur drummer myself, I'm using Moises almost every day to practice! 😎 Please, give it a try! We can’t wait to hear your feedback and see what you can create with Moises.
