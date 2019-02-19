Log InSign up
Mogeo

A unique algorithm to predict roommate compatibility

Searching For The
Perfect Roommate?
Take out the guess work with Mogeo.com. A unique algorithm to predict roommate compatibility, enabling you to make an informed decision when choosing the perfect roommate for your flat.

New app questionnaire aims to avoid 'flatmates from hell'It's the time of year when rentals are in short supply. O-Week is happening at universities, people are starting new jobs and young people are scrambling to secure themselves a good flat for the year ahead. But finding flatmates is never easy. What you see isn't always what you get.
Stuff

Adam HutchinsonMaker@adam_hutchinson1 · Founder @ CamperMate + GeoZone
Hi everyone! We're seeing global pressure on housing, with an increased number of people considering co-living as an affordable housing option. This pressure means an increasing number of people are applying for flats/rooms, presenting an issue for the existing roommates..Who should we choose as our new roommate? Mogeo.com was developed to help solve this issue, and use data and make it easier to help identify who will be most compatible with the existing flat based on expectations on cleanliness, socializing, noise, lifestyle and personality data. Thanks for reading!
