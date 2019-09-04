Moesif API analytics

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
7 Reviews
Luke Peng
As one of the first, Moesif drives the API analytics space. Moesif adds solid incremental value into the business with current offering. Can’t wait for the new features that are coming by the dedicated team at Moesif.
Upvote (6)Share
Hi all, I'm the CEO of Moesif and super excited to finally share what we have in store and see what the community thinks. We created the product because we saw the majority of product analytics tools are focused on web and mobile. So we created a tool for teams building platform businesses. We've been adding new features every week, but always looking for more feedback (like every start up ;)) Give it a spin with the promo code PRODUCTHUNT20 - It'll give you 20% of first 6 months (Expires September 30, 2019).
Upvote (7)Share
AMAZING product - we use it to log ALL our API calls for our REST API at https://go.tallyfy.com/api
Upvote (10)Share
@amit_kothari3 Thanks Amit and appreciate the great feedback on the Cloudflare integration, company profiles, and various API analytics features etc.
Upvote (1)Share
I'm one of the investor in this product. It is quite amazing, check it out.
Upvote (3)Share
It’s great to see such an innovative product and team serving this space of API analytics
Upvote (2)Share
@starbuxman Thanks. Appreciate the feedback on best practice for Spring Boot and made some fixes. We do still have a task to cleanup last PR ;)
Upvote (1)Share