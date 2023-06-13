Products
Home
→
Product
→
Modz AI
Modz AI
If Google Maps had an AI companion
Meet Modz! 👋 Your route planning AI companion. Ask it to make a playlist to match the scenic route, podcast to cover your work commute or even whether it's safe to walk or bike.
Launched in
Travel
Transportation
Maps
by
Modz AI
Blackray
The makers of Modz AI
About this launch
Modz AI
If Google Maps had an AI Companion 🤖
1
10
Modz AI by
Modz AI
was hunted by
Rushi Jash
in
Travel
,
Transportation
,
Maps
. Made by
Rushi Jash
,
Vishrut Shah
and
Vihas Shah
. Featured on June 14th, 2023.
Modz AI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Modz AI's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
