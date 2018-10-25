Modulz is a visual code editor for designing and building digital products—without writing code.
Colm TuiteMaker@colmtuite · Product Designer
Hey ProductHunt! 👋 Almost all design tools are optimised for illustration. Drawing tools are great for wireframing and exploration, but when it comes to designing interactive components, complex layouts and user interfaces—we need something more powerful. 🤔 Modulz is specifically designed to produce robust, accessible, production-ready components. Let us know what you think in the comments!
Shreyaa Ratra@shreyaa_ratra · Making B2B sales easy via EasyLeadz.com
@colmtuite How is it priced ?
Colm TuiteMaker@colmtuite · Product Designer
@shreyaa_ratra We haven't decided on pricing plans yet. That will come early next year probably. We're on Kickstarter right now though, for $99 you can grab lifetime access with free updates forever 😉 https://www.kickstarter.com/proj...
Ktryn Dchrs@katrynvonfelsen
So proud to have backed for the beta... I just can't wait! This things seems like the future for me...
Colm TuiteMaker@colmtuite · Product Designer
@katrynvonfelsen Thanks so much Ktryn! I really hope you're right :)
Ktryn Dchrs@katrynvonfelsen
@colmtuite - I Love figma, but I'm not ok with being online only, - Sketch is fucking slow on new features… - XD is……… Adobe… - Studio is… Invision… - Framer is too complex (even if powerful) Please be like Sketch but better haha
Colm TuiteMaker@colmtuite · Product Designer
@katrynvonfelsen We're kiiiiiiinda like Sketch. It looks and feels like Sketch. But all components in Modulz are interactive, no static vectors. Modulz is a web app too, like Figma. It's a progressive web-app, so we'll have some offline capabilities. But full offline-mode will be later next year. Have you tried Webflow? Modulz is probably closest to Webflow. Except it has design systems baked in, it's component-driven and exports React components.
Ktryn Dchrs@katrynvonfelsen
Online is the thing I misread by mistake 😅. This is the actual reason I choosed Sketch over Figma at my job sadlyt… I'm still interested into trying it! Webflow is such an amazing CMS & Design tool… I even considered about using it for our startup at one point because it is damn complete
Angelos Arnis@angelosarnis · Product Designer
I cannot wait to try this. So happy to be of the few to actually back the project and get my hands on it on early stage. Excited wha the future brings for prototyping.
Upvote (3)Share·
Colm TuiteMaker@colmtuite · Product Designer
@angelosarnis Thanks for all your support Angelos, you've been a huge help so far!
Jack Lo Russo@lol_russo · Designer / Developer
As someone who toes the line between designer and developer, I’m really excited to get my hands on this. React was what convinced me to push myself as a developer to start actually building my designs, because it fit my mental model so well — a tool like this would take my workflow to the next level. Visual coding is super exciting to me.
Blake Fosdick@blakefosdick
I can't believe this only has 291 votes so far?! I'm really excited for this product and agree with @katrynvonfelsen, I believe this is the future. Do you have any plans with bringing in and displaying real data in the designs?
Colm TuiteMaker@colmtuite · Product Designer
@katrynvonfelsen @blakefosdick Thanks Blake! Yes absolutely, I think live data, or at least realistic data is an essential part of UI design. Modulz won't ship with live data integration, but we definitely plan to look into it later next year. We would love to maybe leverage GraphQL for data. The dream would be to allow teams to pull data from their own data sources. But we would also love a set of simulated data, so people can design with realistic data without hooking up a data source. Stay tuned!
Ktryn Dchrs@katrynvonfelsen
@blakefosdick I can't believe it as well 8o
Saevant@saevant · Interactive Developer
@katrynvonfelsen @blakefosdick @colmtuite if you could tie in real data and create targets and actions and triggers that would be amazing... it’d be like building a flash app back in the day. Hope you guys reach that point because it would be a huge breakthrough!
