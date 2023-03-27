We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
A free customizable design system

Modulor is an open-source design system by GR8 TECH. It’s a tool for designing and implementing your product — fetching and easy to build.
Launched in Design Tools, Design templates
Hundrx
About this launch
1review
was hunted by
Daniela Muntyan
in Design Tools, Design templates. Made by
Daniela Muntyan
. Featured on March 28th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Modulor's first launch.
