Home
→
Product
→
Modulo
Ranked #9 for today
Modulo
Expert tips and best practices for homeschooling
Visit
Upvote 12
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Modulo’s guide to homeschooling & modular learning covers:
Statistics & Trends
Mastery Learning
Curriculum
Social Enrichment
Cognitive Diversity
Childcare
Schedules
Software
Measuring outcomes, and much more!
Launched in
Parenting
,
Education
,
School
by
The Definitive Guide to Homeschooling
About this launch
The Definitive Guide to Homeschooling
Expert tips and best practices for homeschooling
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
Modulo by
The Definitive Guide to Homeschooling
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Parenting
,
Education
,
School
. Made by
Manisha Snoyer
and
Jade Rivera
. Featured on October 10th, 2022.
The Definitive Guide to Homeschooling
is not rated yet. This is The Definitive Guide to Homeschooling's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
6
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#9
Report