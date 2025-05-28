Launches
Modoki
Modoki
Switch docks automatically based on your workflow
Modoki lets you effortlessly create multiple Dock layouts and automatically applies them when changing macOS Focus modes (or with shortcuts if you prefer). Lightweight, intuitive, and nicely integrated with macOS. Let your Dock follow your flow!
Launch tags:
Mac
Productivity
Menu Bar Apps
About this launch
Modoki
Switch docks automatically based on your workflow.
Modoki by
Modoki
was hunted by
Max Oliinyk
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Max Oliinyk
. Featured on May 29th, 2025.
Modoki
is not rated yet. This is Modoki's first launch.