Modoki

Modoki

Switch docks automatically based on your workflow
Modoki lets you effortlessly create multiple Dock layouts and automatically applies them when changing macOS Focus modes (or with shortcuts if you prefer). Lightweight, intuitive, and nicely integrated with macOS. Let your Dock follow your flow!
Launch tags:
MacProductivityMenu Bar Apps

Switch docks automatically based on your workflow.
Modoki by
was hunted by
Max Oliinyk
in Mac, Productivity, Menu Bar Apps. Made by
Max Oliinyk
. Featured on May 29th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Modoki's first launch.