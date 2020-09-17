discussion
Hi 👋 Product Hunt! I am Rahul, the maker of Modfy, and I couldn't be more excited to be sharing this service with you. 💡What is it? Modfy is a platform to make processing video easier on the web. An FFmpeg for the web 🤔 Why? I find myself quite frequently need to convert my video between formats or reduce their size or such, and this is always an unpleasant experience. It always involving google "mp4 to mov" or the such, then using one of these sites which upload my video files to their servers to process them. This has two main consequences: 1. I lose my privacy; they could store that video or add it to video or image datasets or even corrupt it. 2. There is a bandwidth cost allocated with this, in terms of uploading and downloading the file. The obvious solution to this is to use FFmpeg, but most people are not comfortable with command-line tools. On the other hand, Modfy uses Web Assembly and can process the video on your browser **without ever uploading the files.** This eliminates both of the above problems, but it also has other advantages: - It is Open Source and Free! - Use a CLUI so has the accessibility of a regular GUI but the scalability of a CLI. If you want to see what it's all about, then go check out the product. Leave some feedback, and if you would like to, you're welcome to DM me on Twitter or leave a comment below. 👇
