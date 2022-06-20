Products
Home
→
Product
→
Modern Orange
Ranked #17 for today
Modern Orange
A modern open source Hacker News client
An open source Hacker News client built completely with Nuxt 3. It includes modern features such as dark mode, scaling for larger screens and preview images.
Launched in
News
,
Open Source
,
Tech
by
About this launch
0
reviews
0
followers
Modern Orange by
Modern Orange
was hunted by
Stefan
in
News
,
Open Source
,
Tech
. Made by
Stefan
. Featured on June 20th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Modern Orange's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Daily rank
#17
Weekly rank
#17
