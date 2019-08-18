Discussion
Hi, I'm Evan and I wrote Modern CSV. My coworkers and I kept complaining about how Excel handles CSVs. None of the other CSV editors out there quite addressed our complaints, so I set out to create one that would. I wanted to make something that would load large files really fast, could easily transition between files, and had a lot of cool editing features (we're coders, so we're used to manipulating text files with ease. Why not tables?). I hope I've succeeded, but I'll let you be the judge. Personally, in addition to viewing auto-generated CSV files and making input files for programs, I've been using it to record bugs, maintain a to-do list, and track personal health information (e.g. diet, exercise, mood, etc.). Here are some of the features it currently has: - Multi-cell editing - Quickly loads large files (e.g. 100s of millions of rows) - Easily delete, insert, move, and duplicate rows and columns - Find/replace with regular expressions - Sort rows and columns - Filter rows and columns - Join and split cells - Handles cells with commas and double-quotes - Light and Dark themes And here are some of my future plans for it: - Cell formulas that you can write in Python (this will bring in the ability to do complex math, statistics, FFT, DSP, etc.). - Scripting (also in Python) - Plug-ins (ditto Python) - Figure plotting - Cell formatting Basically, it would be an alternative spreadsheet for techies and those who don't like Visual Basic. But these are just my ideas for where to take it. If you have a different idea, let me hear it. Nothing is set in stone. Give it a shot and let me know what you think (good, bad, and/or ugly). Evan
