Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Moderator Mayhem
Moderator Mayhem
So you think you can moderate social media?
Visit
Upvote 7
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Everyone thinks they know how to handle content moderation for internet services better than the pros. Here's you're chance to test your content moderation skills in our content moderation simulator.
Launched in
Social Media
Simulation Games
by
Moderator Mayhem
Microsoft Clarity
Ad
Heatmaps, session recordings, insights - free forever
About this launch
Moderator Mayhem
So you think you can moderate social media?
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Moderator Mayhem by
Moderator Mayhem
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Social Media
,
Simulation Games
. Made by
Michael Masnick
and
Randy Lubin
. Featured on May 15th, 2023.
Moderator Mayhem
is not rated yet. This is Moderator Mayhem's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report