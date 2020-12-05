discussion
Mark Coatney
MakerCo-founder, Moderate
Hi everyone! (And thanks, @chrismessina, for the Hunt!) Ali, Juan and I are so happy and excited to share Moderate, the result of a lot of thinking and building toward the goal of making your social media feed a better place. On Moderate right now you can: *Quickly find, mute and block problematic Twitter accounts with one click (as you probably know, this is a much longer process on Twitter) *Improve your feed by eliminating bad actors and trolls from your mentions On the Roadmap for us: *Follow audit: Help you identify people you follow that you should prune from your timeline (For instance, if they’ve stopped posting, if the account is a bot or if they're shared a conspiracy theory) *Good mention highlight: A symptom of your mentions being a mess is that you miss a lot of good interactions, so we want to help you know which mentions you should be sure so respond to *And a few more features that we are excited about and are keeping under the wraps for now ;) We’re really eager to hear your thoughts on Moderate and how to make it even better—sign up here, we are fast tracking product hunters on our waitlist: http://moderateapp.com Thanks!
