Moderate

Identify, mute, and block trolls in your Twitter feed

Moderate makes your Twitter feed better by taking away bad interactions and highlighting good. We’re building AI and workflow tools to help you take control of your Twitter experience. Our initial product makes it easy to find, mute and block trolls.
Hi everyone! (And thanks, @chrismessina, for the Hunt!) Ali, Juan and I are so happy and excited to share Moderate, the result of a lot of thinking and building toward the goal of making your social media feed a better place. On Moderate right now you can: *Quickly find, mute and block problematic Twitter accounts with one click (as you probably know, this is a much longer process on Twitter) *Improve your feed by eliminating bad actors and trolls from your mentions On the Roadmap for us: *Follow audit: Help you identify people you follow that you should prune from your timeline (For instance, if they’ve stopped posting, if the account is a bot or if they're shared a conspiracy theory) *Good mention highlight: A symptom of your mentions being a mess is that you miss a lot of good interactions, so we want to help you know which mentions you should be sure so respond to *And a few more features that we are excited about and are keeping under the wraps for now ;) We’re really eager to hear your thoughts on Moderate and how to make it even better—sign up here, we are fast tracking product hunters on our waitlist: http://moderateapp.com Thanks!
