MoDDoC
Easily read documentation for any Node Modules offline
MoDDoC is a one-of-its-kind app that lets you easily read the documentation for any node modules in your projects. Here are some features:
1. Open multiple projects together
2. See all dependencies
3. Offline access
4. Quick copy widget
5. In-app browser
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
Sarthak SharmaMaker@sarthaksharma0 · Always finding new problems to solve
Hey 👋🏻 ProductHunt, I'm back with another app! This is my fourth product here. I'm an indie maker and I have decided to release one small, possibly free tool on ProductHunt every month of 2019 📆. So far, I've managed to maintain my streak. MoDDoC is a radically easy way to access all your node module documentation, and I don't believe anything like this exists. Developers often waste a lot of time going online to check documentations over and over. I've done the same in the past, I loathe it. I couldn't find an easier way, so I decided to build one. I hope you like it and can benefit from it. It's free and open source, so let me know what features you'd like to see added or just add them yourself. Same goes for bug fixes. Cheers! 🤘🏼😃
Utkarsh TalwarHunter@talwarutkarsh
Going on the NPM website again and again to check the documentation is such a hassle. We built MoDDoC to solve for our own pain point first and foremost, so we're happy to launch it here and hope it benefits others like us. It's completely open source like most of our other projects, so feel free to suggest features, find bugs, or even fix them! 😉
