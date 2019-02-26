Modagrate provides a full user content moderation solution, combining automatic text and image (video soon!) classification with trained human moderators.
Our simple API and full custom rules allow makers to quickly and easily automate user content moderation.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
MacMaker@theteaguns · Sometimes I make things.
👋 Hey everyone! We're super excited to share Modagrate with you all! We were inspired by a tweet from @levelsio in January about providing a content moderation service via a simple API. 41 days later, we launched our MVP! We had two goals in mind while building Modagrate. One - Provide developers a simple and easy way to get access to powerful content moderation to keep their users safe from malicious content. Two - Do our best to build a platform that works for the human moderators as well. We've priced Modagrate so that our moderators can be compensated fairly and built some features (for example, moderators periodically get a forced break with some cute animal pictures), to help make the job of human content moderation less hellish. Modagrate is definitely a work in progress and any feedback is much appreciated. We're planning on adding more features and fleshing it out into the best possible content moderation solution possible! Thanks! Erik and Mac
Upvote Share·