Mocklets is a HTTP-based API simulator, which helps simulate APIs for faster parallel development and more comprehensive testing.
Mocklets enables you to stay productive when an API you depend on doesn't exist or isn't complete. It supports testing of edge cases and failure modes that the real API won't reliably produce.
Reviews
Discussion
Prateek SrivastavaMaker@srtv_prateek · Founder Mocklets, https://mocklets.com
Hi everyone! Prateek, founder of Mocklets here. I'm excited to share our product with the Product Hunt community for the first time! We would definitely love to hear what you guys think! Do you find it useful? How can we make it better? As always, I'm here to answer any questions you might have. Happy hunting!
Cyril@cx42net · Transferslot - Fifty.fund - MinutePocket
Love the idea. A few points. The pricing is in ... Ruppees I believe? Is it intentional? You should, if you can, also offer a USD option, to attract more customers. At the end, you show your email, which is a gmail account. You have a domain, use it to your advantage. You can setup email forwarding to GMail easily and quickly, and this will make it look more professional. Good luck on the launch, and congrats :)
Prateek SrivastavaMaker@srtv_prateek · Founder Mocklets, https://mocklets.com
@cx42net thanks for the feedback. We are working on our own payments platform which will be live soon. Afterwards, USD payments will be allowed.
