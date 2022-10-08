Products
Mock Turtle
Mock Turtle
GUI approach to generating realistic mock JSON data
Generate millions of mock JSON data on the spot with an intuitive GUI that resembles the JSON structure itself!
Generating data set from a JSON Schema is also supported. It's actively maintained, with many more features coming!
Launched in
Web App
,
Prototyping
,
Developer Tools
by
Mock Turtle JSON Generator
About this launch
Mock Turtle JSON Generator
GUI approach to generating realistic mock JSON data
Mock Turtle by
Mock Turtle JSON Generator
was hunted by
jiahui wang
in
Web App
,
Prototyping
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
jiahui wang
. Featured on October 8th, 2022.
Mock Turtle JSON Generator
is not rated yet. This is Mock Turtle JSON Generator's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#225
