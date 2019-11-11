Log InSign up
Mochi Robot

Learn coding with a screenless robot

Mochi is a robotics kit that teaches the fundamentals of coding. Following colorful stories and using coding blocks and a programming board, children ages 3+ write their first functions, loops and much more. Picture where you'd be if you started coding at 3.
Screen-Free Coding Robots Mochi RobotMany of the coding robots on the market require kids to utilize a smartphone or tablet when playing with them which could have them getting too much screen time, so the 'Mochi Robot' has been created with this in mind.
Maker
Hey Product Hunt :) Thank you @chrismessina for hunting us. Learning programming is like learning any language—it’s easier at a young age. Mochi combines the experiences of scientists, educators and Wall Street analysts, to give children a healthy chance to learn how to code from the age of 3+. It does this through 12 engaging story books and maps, interactive hands-on play and an extensible coding platform. How much better of a coder would you be if you had started at 3?
wow!!!! Unbelievable 😱
Wonderful idea. Is it available now? I would love to have one as a Christmas gift.
Maker
@norayr_margaryan We are now on crowdfunding stage and we have guaranteed before Christmas shipping.
This looks amazing! I wish I had this growing up. Can't wait to get one for my niece this Christmas!
Maker
@morland_overhill Thank you for supporting us.
What a beautiful idea and execution! :o I love the unique screenless approach - we need more of that for the youth in the world filled with screens all sizes.
