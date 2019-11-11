Mochi Robot
Learn coding with a screenless robot
Mark Pavlyukovskyy
Hey Product Hunt :) Thank you @chrismessina for hunting us. Learning programming is like learning any language—it’s easier at a young age. Mochi combines the experiences of scientists, educators and Wall Street analysts, to give children a healthy chance to learn how to code from the age of 3+. It does this through 12 engaging story books and maps, interactive hands-on play and an extensible coding platform. How much better of a coder would you be if you had started at 3?
wow!!!! Unbelievable 😱
@ani_hakobyan Thank you Annie.
Wonderful idea. Is it available now? I would love to have one as a Christmas gift.
@norayr_margaryan We are now on crowdfunding stage and we have guaranteed before Christmas shipping.
This looks amazing! I wish I had this growing up. Can't wait to get one for my niece this Christmas!
@morland_overhill Thank you for supporting us.
What a beautiful idea and execution! :o I love the unique screenless approach - we need more of that for the youth in the world filled with screens all sizes.