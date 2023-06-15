Products
Home
→
Product
→
Mobula
Mobula
DeFi trading app - zero fees, all chains, best price
Free
Begin a new chapter with Mobula’s DeFi Trading App. Wave goodbye to unnecessary fees (0% from Mobula), welcome all chains and secure the best prices. Uncover the simplicity of DeFi with our intuitive dashboard.
Launched in
Money
Finance
by
Mobula
About this launch
Mobula
New Trading Experience: One Panel, No Fees, All Chains
4
reviews
50
followers
Follow for updates
Mobula by
Mobula
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Money
,
Finance
. Made by
Sacha Marcus
,
Julian
,
Theo Voglimacci
,
Ahcene
,
KangaFX
,
Christian_OGB
,
Veeno
and
Aurélien
. Featured on June 19th, 2023.
Mobula
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. This is Mobula's first launch.
Upvotes
48
Comments
28
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
