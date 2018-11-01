Mobile Patterns captures empirical ‘WOW’ moments from notable mobile apps to help you craft a significant user experience for your next big project.
What’s New?
1. UX Flows come to life via videos/GIFs
2. Refined search
Mobile Patterns envisions itself as your complementary extension, supporting you in your design process.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Maitrik KatariaMaker@maitrikkataria · Product development manager and UX head
Hello Product Hunters, Let me begin with thanking @chrismessina for hunting Mobile Patterns. It was in 2012 that Mobile Patterns was first presented to the design community with an aim to introduce the most efficient and innovative UX trends. 4 years of curating the gallery and building a hub of over 20,000 designers it became a source of inspiration for the key players in the design process. However, in 2016, I began my research to enhance Mobile Patterns. After having interviewed more than 500 professionals, I observed a gap between the static images and the designers’ imagination. Hence, to narrow this gap I re-engineered the website with two new key features: 1. Hover over Videos & GIFs to witness micro-interactions & UX flows come alive 2. Top Search Bar for swift results. Come, tell us what you like about MOBILE PATTERNS, and how we can become your all-inclusive design vault! We are excited to hear from you!
Upvote (1)Share·
🌟
Raffi Muradyan@raffi_muradyan · B2B Marketing Manager
can be useful
Upvote Share·
Maitrik KatariaMaker@maitrikkataria · Product development manager and UX head
@raffi_muradyan Hi Raffi, I'm glad you find it useful. Let me know your experience with MP. :)
Upvote Share·