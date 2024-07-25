Launches
Mobile Less
Simple mobile launcher to use you phone less
Mobile Less replaces your default launcher with a minimalist interface to help you use your phone less and stay focused. Features include : - Usage Statistics - Focus Mode - Max Time Limits - App Blocking Download now and live more consciously.
Launched in
Android
Health & Fitness
Productivity
by
About this launch
Simple mobile launcher to use less the mobile phone
Mobile Less by
was hunted by
Carlos Pumar
in
. Made by
Carlos Pumar
Featured on July 26th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Mobile Less's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
2
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#180
