Mobile Caption Generator by Type Studio

Michael Sieb
Maker
Growth, Type Studio
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 Thanks to @kevin for hunting us! 🥳 You guys requested it – We shipped it for you. Today we are super excited to launch our mobile auto subtitles generator. You can now add subtitles to your videos where you originally record them. We've developed Type Studio's mobile subtitle feature with the goal of being the easiest and fastest way to add subtitles to your videos right on your phone. No hassle needed. Broken down into three steps: 1. Either start recording your video in Type Studio or upload one from your library. 2. Edit, correct, or customize your subtitles. 3. Export your video and show it to the whole world on your social media. Along with the ability to download your subtitled videos, we’re introducing our Sharing Screen integration inside Type Studio. The Sharing Screen lets you easily share your finished video with your friends, colleagues, or clients. Summarizing what's new in Type Studio: - 📱 Mobile Subtitle Generator - 👨👩👧👦 Sharing Screen - 🌍 Even more supported languages Btw, you get all the features that Type Studio has to offer on your desktop in both the Free and Pro mobile versions. This will now allow you to use Type Studio across all of your devices! @jan_kalthofer @erikeimterbaumer @marvin_off @khrev_ and I will be here all day to answer your questions and look forward to your feedback.💙 - Michael p.s. Because we love the PH Community so much we give you a 20% discount on our Pro Plan during the week.😻
Colin Matsinhe
Hell yeah!! The future is vertical! 🙌🏾 🚀
Jan Kalthöfer
Maker
Developer, Type
@colin_ Jup, let's see where that takes us 😊
Csaba Kissi
Serial maker
What I love about these guys? They’re shipping just exceptional products. Good luck with the launch Michael!
Michael Sieb
Maker
Growth, Type Studio
@csaba_kissi Thank you so much! We really appreciate your on-going support 😊
Jens Polomski
Finaly! 😍
Jan Kalthöfer
Maker
Developer, Type
@jensger We really couldn't wait any longer 😁
Johannes Eversmann
This is just amazing 😍
Michael Sieb
Maker
Growth, Type Studio
@johannes_eversmann Thanks a lot! 😊
