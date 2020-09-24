discussion
Daniel Kobran
Maker
Co-founder, Paperspace
Hi PH! We are excited to announce that we’ve launched ML News (https://mln.dev) into Preview! We built MLN to answer a simple question: Where can learn about the latest developments in machine learning, deep learning, and AI -- and then discuss these topics with a community of like-minded subject matter experts? The first thing that you’ll notice is that we are heavily inspired by Hacker News. But to us Hacker News is far too broad in scope -- we were motivated to build a focused community similar in structure to HN but with content that is exclusively related to AI. We’re also inspired by other communities like Lobste.rs and r/machineslearn. The MLN difference is not just exclusivity to AI or ML topics but also to promote our mission of creating a place on the internet for a higher level of discourse around new ML developments. Another way to say this is that although we love the aforementioned communities (and others), we have found ourselves over the last few years searching and searching for a community that has both a high velocity of new content AND very high community standards. Our mission as mentioned is to raise the level of discourse around AI developments on the internet. Key to this mission is our belief that the value of the community will be correlated directly to the level of expertise flowing through it. So as we ask you to join us, we strive to make our values known to all -- we value real expertise, valuable interactions, novel developments, and low toxicity. We also have no plans whatsoever to monetize this product. We may at some point decide to offer an ML jobs board if there is demand for it -- but otherwise, we think it’s essential to our mission to remain completely free of charge and free of all data egress from the platform -- always and in perpetuity for as long as the community is sustained. With that said -- if you have a deep interest in machine learning topics -- please join us in this Preview period! We would be delighted to have you! You will need an invite code to post and comment. The current code is an 11-character english word, a noun (this is important), all lowercase, that begins with the letter “c” and means a meeting of two entities coming together -- like two lines meeting in the distance, or two distinct species placed under similar environment conditions developing shared characteristics, or the inevitable singularity of human and machine intelligences.
