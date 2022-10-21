Products
This is the latest launch from ML Manager
See ML Manager’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
ML Manager 4.0
ML Manager 4.0
A customizable APKs extractor and app manager for Android
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
ML Manager is a modern and customizable APKs extractor & app manager featuring an all-new Material You design. Available on Android.
Launched in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Tech
by
ML Manager
About this launch
ML Manager
Free and Open Source app manager for Android 4.0.3+
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
ML Manager 4.0 by
ML Manager
was hunted by
Javier Santos
in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Javier Santos
. Featured on October 21st, 2022.
ML Manager
is not rated yet. It first launched on June 15th, 2015.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#209
