Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
5 Reviews
Hunter
Maya Perry
The ML Dictionary was made possible by the talented members of the cnvrg.io AI Internship. The cnvrg.io AI Internship program is a summer internship of select local students of computer science and data science.
Upvote (4)Share
Loving checking if I know my stuff!
Upvote (3)Share
No better way to start my day than a cup of joe and some machine learning terms. Highly recommended for the data science enthusiast and high-brow data scientists of the world.
Upvote (2)Share
This is nice :)
UpvoteShare