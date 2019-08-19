Log InSign up
ML Dictionary

Your daily dose of machine learning and deep learning terms

The ML Dictionary Chrome Extension is comprised of 200+ machine learning and deep learning concepts. From Active Learning, to Zero Shot Learning, you can and gradually sift through hundreds of machine learning concepts per day every time you open a tab.
The ML Dictionary was made possible by the talented members of the cnvrg.io AI Internship. The cnvrg.io AI Internship program is a summer internship of select local students of computer science and data science.
Loving checking if I know my stuff!
No better way to start my day than a cup of joe and some machine learning terms. Highly recommended for the data science enthusiast and high-brow data scientists of the world.
This is nice :)
