Flexible schedule Individual approach, you are not limited by predefined programs. Mkdev handles routine with payments, marketing and sales.
I'd like to try work with English-speaking students as well.
I really enjoy being a mentor at mkdev.me. It is a great place where you can share your knowledge with motivated students. Since I joined mkdev I've met lots of new people, with many of them we are still in touch. So besides mentoring experience and money you will also increase your professional network and meet a lot of young specialists.Stanislav Mekhonoshin has used this product for one year.
Simple and intuitive UI, great support from the mkdev team and a growing community and network
Just 1 UI glitch noticed so far, nothing serious
Mkdev doesn't just provide a platform for students to meet mentors, it provides a whole community and network. Furthermore, as a mentor, I can take an active part in improving the platform as the team is very open to new suggestions for improvements and act on them immediately in transparent fashion. For me, it more of forming a network with like-minded people than just the mentorshipKenneth Chinedu has used this product for one month.