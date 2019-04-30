Log InSign up
On-demand mentors to boost your programming skills

On mkdev you can hire programming mentors and learn from their experience.
Subscribtion includes:
• Unlimited messaging in a private chat;
• An individual study plan;
• Practical tasks and professional code review;
• Lifetime access to the mkdev club.
Reviews
Eugene Burmakin
Stanislav Mekhonoshin
Kenneth Chinedu
  • Stanislav Mekhonoshin
    Stanislav MekhonoshinI build software
    Pros: 

    Flexible schedule Individual approach, you are not limited by predefined programs. Mkdev handles routine with payments, marketing and sales.

    Cons: 

    I'd like to try work with English-speaking students as well.

    I really enjoy being a mentor at mkdev.me. It is a great place where you can share your knowledge with motivated students. Since I joined mkdev I've met lots of new people, with many of them we are still in touch. So besides mentoring experience and money you will also increase your professional network and meet a lot of young specialists.

    Stanislav Mekhonoshin has used this product for one year.
  • Kenneth Chinedu
    Kenneth Chinedu
    Pros: 

    Simple and intuitive UI, great support from the mkdev team and a growing community and network

    Cons: 

    Just 1 UI glitch noticed so far, nothing serious

    Mkdev doesn't just provide a platform for students to meet mentors, it provides a whole community and network. Furthermore, as a mentor, I can take an active part in improving the platform as the team is very open to new suggestions for improvements and act on them immediately in transparent fashion. For me, it more of forming a network with like-minded people than just the mentorship

    Kenneth Chinedu has used this product for one month.
Leonid Suschev
Leonid Suschev
Kirill Shirinkin
Kirill Shirinkin
Leonid Suschev
Leonid Suschev
Leonid Suschev
Leonid SuschevMaker@leonid_suschev · CEO at mkdev.me
Hello, PH! I am a co-founder and CEO at mkdev.me. We are happy to share our product with you and invite you to join our community of mentors and mentees where we learn by sharing our knowledge with each other. Originaly mkdev.me was created as a landing page for a single mentor who had a strong aspiration to teach other people coding a beautiful Ruby on Rails applications. As number of mentors growed, the landing page evolved into an online marketplace where one can find and hire mentors with various programming skills and learn from their experience. Studying at mkdev.me means that you will not only learn how to code. Mentor shows their students everything they need to start programming, earn money and become a successful individual. Most of mkdev mentors, as well as mkdev.me co-founder @kshirinkin worked their way up from newbie programmers to real experts and they know that there’s no royal road to success. Even nowadays most of the programmers are self-taught and there are many reasons for that. The situation will remain the same as long as the sphere continues to grow rapidly. Our mission is to remove all the barriers so that the programmers could share their skills and best practices and develop professionally in a convenient way. We strive to have new colleagues, the ones the knowledge of whose we will be absolutely sure of. Our last year statistics tells some numbers about our students: • Median studying period is 87 days; • 70% of our students have a paid job; • 73% of students that have job found it thanks to mkdev.me (for 42% of them it was their first job as a programmer); • It took only 19 days for them to fully recoup the cost of studying with mentor. We adhere to a completely individual approach to each student, starting with the first contact and selection of a mentor, ending with a personalized study plan and follow-up support after the end of the subscription. We are doing the same for our mentors, creating comfortable and stress-free environment where our mentors can do what they love (teaching and coding) and not bother about things they they don't like (attracting clients, marketing, support, etc). It took some time to calibrate the concept and make the process of studying with mentor both convenient and effective for students as well as for mentors. And now we are ready to share our product with a large audience! To celebrate this launch we are giving this code for 20% discount on your first subscription: PRODUCTHUNT Thank you for reading! I know this was a long read, but I am very excited about this day and want to know what you guys think. We'd love to hear your feedback. Also, we are looking for new mentors, so if you feel like one, send us a note :)
