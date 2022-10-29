Products
Home
→
Product
→
mizzle for Notion
Ranked #12 for today
mizzle for Notion
Your native Mac & Windows Notion companion app
Lifetime - 10% OFF
•
Free Options
Ever wanted a native Mac / Windows app to quickly add entries to you Notion databases? mizzle has you covered! - Connect to your Notion account, link your databases and you are good to go!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Notion
by
mizzle for Notion
About this launch
mizzle for Notion
Your native Mac & Windows Notion companion app
0
reviews
1
follower
mizzle for Notion by
mizzle for Notion
was hunted by
Christian
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Notion
. Made by
Christian
. Featured on October 30th, 2022.
mizzle for Notion
is not rated yet. This is mizzle for Notion's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#212
