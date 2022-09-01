Products
Mixtape
Mixtape
Create and share mixtapes with Apple Music tracks
I have never loved the process of creating (much less sharing) playlists within the Apple Music app. When Apple released a JavaScript library for Apple Music, one of my first ideas was to create a retro, cassette-tape web interface for mixes.
Launched in
Web App
,
Music
,
GitHub
Mixtape
About this launch
Mixtape
create and share mixtapes with Apple Music tracks
Mixtape by
Mixtape
was hunted by
Thaddeus McCleary
in
Web App
,
Music
,
GitHub
. Made by
Thaddeus McCleary
. Featured on September 1st, 2022.
Mixtape
is not rated yet. This is Mixtape's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#108
