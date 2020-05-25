Mixroom
Find, share, and listen to unfinished music from artists
Discussion
Scott Fitsimones
If Spotify is the perfect Instagram post, Mixroom is the Story - the imperfect, rough draft. If you're a music fan or artist, we'd love your feedback and thoughts on our app. We want artists to feel comfortable sharing less than perfect songs. We need your help getting more artists on board - if you know any bands, or artists, please share!
Upvote (2)Share
Great concept! Hate the process of getting my music I'm working on to my phone, this looks way easier
@jonathonbarkl Thanks for the support!
Love this app! Is there an concept of versioning? Would be cool to step back through song revisions over time.
@alexarena That's definitely coming up! Would love if collaborators could download and contribute versions as well. Stay tuned!!
Upvote (1)Share
@alexarena @jay_noe Git-style branching, pull requests, and merging with versions would be a game changer for collabs
Upvote (1)Share
@alexarena @jay_noe @jonathanreiss Love the concept
Love this idea! I wonder how this could be a space for workshopping, as well.
love uploading the music I'm currently working on! way easier to get ideas from collaborators, as well as share with fans.