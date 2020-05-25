  1. Home
Mixroom

Find, share, and listen to unfinished music from artists

Spotify is great for polished, complete songs, but what if artists could share song concepts and rough drafts with friends and fans?
Mixroom lets artists share unfinished music, song drafts, and cuts that didn’t make the album.
Discussion
Scott Fitsimones
Scott Fitsimones
Maker
If Spotify is the perfect Instagram post, Mixroom is the Story - the imperfect, rough draft. If you're a music fan or artist, we'd love your feedback and thoughts on our app. We want artists to feel comfortable sharing less than perfect songs. We need your help getting more artists on board - if you know any bands, or artists, please share!
Jonathon Barkl
Jonathon Barkl
Great concept! Hate the process of getting my music I'm working on to my phone, this looks way easier
Scott Fitsimones
Scott Fitsimones
Maker
@jonathonbarkl Thanks for the support!
Alex Arena
Alex Arena
Love this app! Is there an concept of versioning? Would be cool to step back through song revisions over time.
Jay Noe
Jay Noe
Maker
@alexarena That's definitely coming up! Would love if collaborators could download and contribute versions as well. Stay tuned!!
Jonny Reiss
Jonny Reiss
@alexarena @jay_noe Git-style branching, pull requests, and merging with versions would be a game changer for collabs
Andrew Roberts
Andrew Roberts
Love this idea! I wonder how this could be a space for workshopping, as well.
kyler van horn
kyler van horn
love uploading the music I'm currently working on! way easier to get ideas from collaborators, as well as share with fans.
Scott Fitsimones
Scott Fitsimones
Maker
@kylervh Thanks for being one of our earliest users! 🔥
