Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Mixonset - Your Spotify DJ App
Mixonset - Your Spotify DJ App
Smart Mix. Beat-match playlists with transitions in one tap.
iPhone
Music
+ 2
Mixonset is your Lazy DJ. Just tap 'smart mix' and our AI will automatically beat-match your playlists, transition between songs smoothly, and discover your next favorite song.
We DJed for events of 1,000 people and nobody could tell the DJ was just an app!
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
9 hours ago
Mixonset Is An Award-Winning
New music app startup, Mixonset, is revolutionising DJing by letting users create seamless mixes from their Spotify playlists with a single tap. It's as easy as 'shuffling' a playlist. Their app gets rid of the biggest roadblock for DJing, which is how difficult, expensive, and time-consuming it is to mix music.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send