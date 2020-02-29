Mixonset - AI Spotify DJ App

Discussion
Boris But
Maker
This app was made so that you could bring DJing from being just the nightclub, to the comfort of your home or your headphones - from a lazy Sunday afternoon, to house parties, to gym sessions. We've created a smarter music listening experience that lets you simply choose a vibe and feel like a DJ in your pocket is curating exactly the right songs for you.
Awesome app, I love the "Lazy djing" concept. It's an awesome way to add some freshness to my work and gym playlists! Cheers guys!
