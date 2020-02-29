Mixonset - AI Spotify DJ App

  1. Home
Smart Mix. Beat-match playlists with transitions in one tap.

Mixonset is your Lazy DJ. Just tap 'smart mix' and our AI will automatically beat-match your playlists, transition between songs smoothly, and discover your next favorite song.
We DJed for events of 1,000 people and nobody could tell the DJ was just an app!
Mixonset Is An Award-WinningNew music app startup, Mixonset, is revolutionising DJing by letting users create seamless mixes from their Spotify playlists with a single tap. It's as easy as 'shuffling' a playlist. Their app gets rid of the biggest roadblock for DJing, which is how difficult, expensive, and time-consuming it is to mix music.
This app was made so that you could bring DJing from being just the nightclub, to the comfort of your home or your headphones - from a lazy Sunday afternoon, to house parties, to gym sessions. We've created a smarter music listening experience that lets you simply choose a vibe and feel like a DJ in your pocket is curating exactly the right songs for you.
Awesome app, I love the "Lazy djing" concept. It's an awesome way to add some freshness to my work and gym playlists! Cheers guys!
