Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Mixonset

Mixonset

Be lazy! Beat-match playlists with transitions in one tap.

get it
Mixonset is your Lazy DJ. Just tap 'smart mix' and our AI will automatically beat-match your playlists, transition between songs smoothly, and discover your next favorite song.
We DJed for events of 1,000 people and nobody could tell the DJ was just an app!
Mixonset Is An Award-WinningNew music app startup, Mixonset, is revolutionising DJing by letting users create seamless mixes from their Spotify playlists with a single tap. It's as easy as 'shuffling' a playlist. Their app gets rid of the biggest roadblock for DJing, which is how difficult, expensive, and time-consuming it is to mix music.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment