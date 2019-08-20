Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Cheese
Hi hunters, Back in the middle of June our team at Orangopus was wondering if it would be plausible to make a profile viewer for Mixer streamers. So we made Mixlook. Since the launch of Mixlook, we have grown into a project that is free and open-source. There's also no need for you to login! Features: - Profile links - Embeds - Hotreloading search - Stats - Twitter embeds - About section See our Mixlook changelog here: https://feedback.orangop.us/chan... Recently we added stats so you can view your level, XP & sparks! In the future we plan on launching a dashboard. As always, thanks to the community for the suggestions you have made to make Mixlook better for streamers! We're always ready to improve it. If you'd like to make suggestions, head to our Feedback Hub: https://feedback.orangop.us/mixlook - Maker of Mixlook
Upvote (1)Share