Mixkit Sounds

Hey Hunters! We're excited to announce the addition of Free Sound Effects to Mixkit! 🎧 Not too long ago, we launched a free gallery of stock video clips, music & video templates on Product Hunt. Now, we’ve added 3,000 free sound effects to give video creators even more to work with! Every sound in the Mixkit gallery is made by talented contributors from around the world and are available to download for free. Let us know what you think of our growing collection of creative stock assets, perfect for video creators. 🎥 Thanks for stopping by, we’re keen to hear what you think, leave a comment or suggestion below!
Victor IryniukProduct Manager, NetHuntCRM.
A very rich collection, I must say! The search and tagging capabilities are great and I like the variety you get for the same category of sounds. Great job!
Bianca Pellizzari
Maker
@iryniuk Awesome to hear! Thank you
obie akpachiogu
You guys are awesome!
Aaron Rutley
Maker
Product Manager
Thanks @obie_akpachiogu1 !
Craig Paterson
Great stuff. Thank you for this, a great resource for all types of media.
Bianca Pellizzari
Maker
Thanks @craigcpaterson Glad you like it!
octa sh
Awesome project! if everything is free and no ads, how do you manage to make money?
Bianca Pellizzari
Maker
Thanks @octa_sh ! Our aim with Mixkit is to actually grow the overall size of the Envato Community, and by extension the earning power of our author community. Since Envato only makes money when our community makes money, we’re pretty aligned on making sure this happens!
