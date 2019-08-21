Mixkit Art
Collis
Hey Hunters! Collis here from Mixkit, we have had a couple of exciting announcements this year, and today’s is no exception. We now have over 300 pieces of art in our Mixkit Art collection! Mixkit Art is a curated gallery of beautiful art and illustrations, made by some of the world’s most talented creators, and it’s all completely free to use commercially. 👩🎨👨🎨 Websites, presentations, social posts ... sometimes a stock photo just won't do. Be bold, try using art and illustration! Let us know what you think of our growing collection and what art you would love to see! 🎨 👀 Thanks for stopping by, and don’t forget to hit subscribe to keep up to date with the freshest art! 🙂
@marcperel 😀 to be fair — it’s the team here who are killing it! They just let me stick my face on things!!! 😂
Really 👀? I can use it for free in my commercial projects? Can I Join to your illustrators team 😄?
@shady Yes, really! Get in touch via our contribute page: https://mixkit.co/contribute/
